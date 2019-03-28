FAI charged by Uefa for tennis ball protest in win over Georgia

Fans voiced their displeasure at John Delaney and the association

Ireland’s goalkeeper Darren Randolph removes tennis balls from the field during the Euro 2020 qualifying win over Georgia. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland have been hit with a Uefa charge after protesting spectators threw tennis balls on to the pitch during their Euro 2020 qualifier victory over Georgia.

The incident happened 33 minutes into Tuesday night’s game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as fans vented their displeasure at outgoing Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney.

A Uefa statement said: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the European Qualifiers Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia (1-0), played on 26 March.

“Charges against Republic of Ireland: Throwing of objects — Art. 16 (2) of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations.

“The case will be dealt with by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body on 16 May.”

Reports of a planned protest emerged ahead of the game, three days after it was announced that the controversial Delaney was to move from his existing post to the newly-created role of executive vice-president.

The game had been stopped for a 33rd-minute foul by Georgia defender Guram Kashia on Ireland striker David McGoldrick when dozens of tennis balls were thrown from the stands.

When play restarted around three minutes later, Conor Hourihane scored the game’s only goal from the resulting free-kick.

