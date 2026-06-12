Bloodstained jacket of childcare worker stabbed at Parnell Square shown to jury

Riad Bouchaker, at a trial in the Central Criminal Court, has denied eight offences connected to an incident at Dublin's Parnell Square in November 2023. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A bloodstained jacket worn by a childcare worker who suffered stabbing injuries during an incident at Dublin’s Parnell Square has been shown to a jury.

The Central Criminal Court jury was also shown jackets worn by two children who suffered injuries during the incident on November 23rd, 2023.

One of the children’s jackets had some blood-staining, Garda Niall Ormsby, a crime scene examiner, said.

He was giving evidence on Friday in the continuing trial of Riad Bouchaker, who has denied eight offences connected to the incident at Parnell Square.

Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to murder three children, two girls and a boy, on Parnell Square East on the day of the incident.

He has also denied assault causing harm to two other children and to a passerby who intervened to assist, and denies a charge of assault causing serious harm to a care worker.

He denies a further charge of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, a 36cm kitchen knife.

Prosecution counsel Karl Finnegan has told the jury its case is that Bouchaker’s actions at Parnell Square, including “stabbing and jabbing” with a knife, “targeting” young children and the need for members of the public to stop him, showed he intended to kill.

One child, a five-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries requiring surgery and is now non-verbal and using a wheelchair, her mother has told the jury.

Bouchaker told gardaí during interviews he knew he had done something wrong but was sick and not in his right mind at the time and had no intention to kill anyone, the jury was told.

He had said he was angry about being refused a social welfare payment that day and had a knife.

Bouchaker, the jury heard, had a head operation in 2021 and suffered a head injury during the incident at Parnell Square and now has an acquired brain injury.

Before the trial, Judge Tony Hunt found Bouchaker was fit to plead and told the jury special mental health defences were not available to him.

The jury has viewed a montage of CCTV footage related to what gardaí believed were the movements of a male, described as “the suspect”, before and during the incident at Parnell Square East.

In evidence on Friday, a woman said she was working in November 2023 as a childcare assistant of 27 years and knew the children attending a creche near their school on Parnell Square.

She had on November 24th viewed stills taken from CCTV footage on the day of the attack showing children standing in a line outside the school. She had given names of the children to a garda and identified where each was standing.

When the children were being taken from their creche to and from the school, there would always be two childcare workers with them, as was the case on November 23rd, 2023. The children would walk in pairs with a junior infant accompanied by a senior infant, she said.

In reply to prosecuting counsel, the witness identified the positions of each child in the stills.

Ormsby, of Mountjoy Garda station, said he, accompanied by a colleague, had attended at Parnell Square East on November 23rd, 2023, and was provided by another garda with a description of the incident as it had occurred.

A booklet of photos taken by Ormsby, including aerial photos and photos of the footpath outside the school, was provided to the jury. The witness was asked by Finnegan about the content of each photo.

One photo showed a bloodstained jacket on railings and another showed a backpack, believed to belong to the suspect, on the ground.

Another photo showed a black-handled knife found in a green area across the road from the school, Ormsby agreed.

The witness agreed that packaging for a carbon knife was found in the backpack and photos were taken of them.

In evidence, witness Patricia Byrne said she was shopping on the day of the incident in Dublin city centre and was in Mary Street when she heard “some disturbance”.

She heard a man – he was “quite aggressive” in his words – saying: “Shit Irish, shit f**king Irish.”

He went into a group of six or seven people who were “English, Welsh, Scottish” and said the same thing.

She told the group of people it was “not funny”, because they were laughing, she said.

Byrne said the man was dressed in dark, black clothes and she only got a glance at him.

The trial continues before the judge and a jury of nine men and three women.