Ireland to play ‘home’ Nations League game against Israel at neutral venue

Security staff remove tennis balls that were thrown onto the pitch as part of a protest during the Ireland v Qatar game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that Uefa have approved a request to host the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixture between Ireland and Israel on October 4th overseas, in a neutral venue and behind closed doors.

Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association said they are of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium.

No decision has been made yet on the venue, which would have to be greenlit by Uefa.

Ireland are due to play Israel in an “away” game on September 27th and at “home” on October 4th.

The Israeli men’s side last game in their own country was against Belarus on September 12th, 2023, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, with nine fixtures subsequently moved to Hungarian stadiums and one match in Moldova.

The Ireland friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium was interrupted on three occasions by protesters throwing tennis balls wrapped in Palestinian flags with “Stop The Game” written on them.