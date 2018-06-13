Preston complete signing of Graham Burke from Shamrock Rovers

Preston North End have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland striker Graham Burke from Shamrock Rovers.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the English Championship club, for an undisclosed fee.

He adds to a healthy Irish contingent at Deepdale, which includes Sean Maguire, Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle, Kevin O’Connor and Alan Browne.

Burke, who made his Ireland debut in the recent friendly away to France, will join up with his Preston teammates for pre-season training.

On signing for Preston, Burke said: “It was brilliant to hear the news of Preston North End’s interest. I was thrilled with the opportunity to have the chance to come to such a good club as this.

“It was also great to be joining a club where I know some of the boys, so it should help me settle in. I have kept a close eye on the club with the Irish players going over there and knowing the likes of Callum [Robinson]and DJ, so when I found out about the interest, it was a no brainer for me to try and get the deal done.”

Meanwhile Greg Cunningham is leaving Preston to join Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins the Premier League newcomers on a three-year deal.

The fee has not been disclosed but is thought to be in the region of £4 million (€4.5m).

“It’s fair to say that I’ve been an admirer of Greg for a number of years and that he’s consistently been one of the best left-sided defenders for club and country,” manager Neil Warnock told the official Cardiff website.

“We’re delighted to have his experience and knowledge so as to supplement Joe Bennett who had a great time last season.

“I anticipate that Greg coming in will give us a lot of strength down that left-hand side.”

Cunningham made 111 appearances for Preston after joining the Sky Bet Championship club from Bristol City in 2015.

He started his career at Manchester City and had loan spells at Leicester and Nottingham Forest.