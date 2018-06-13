Arsenal set to take on Chelsea in Aviva Stadium

Arsenal will play Chelsea in the Aviva Stadium on August 1st as part of the 2018 International Champions Cup.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday June 15th at 11am via ticketmaster. They can be purchased on this link.

The matches will mark the third-time that the International Champions Cup comes to Ireland and the second time to the Aviva Stadium.

In 2016, FC Barcelona beat Celtic 3-1 at the Aviva, while Inter Milan beat Celtic 2-0 at Thomond Park in Limerick.

Chelsea and Arsenal both failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after disappointing seasons, however Chelsea did end on a high by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

This will be Unai Emery’s first pre-season at Arsenal after replacing long-term manager Arsène Wenger.