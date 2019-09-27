Derry make light work of Cork to jump into European spots

Junior Ogedi Uzokwe grabbed a brace in the Candystripes’ win

Derry City’s Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored two as Derry City saw off Cork City. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Derry City 4 Cork City 0

Derry City moved into third place in the Premier Division as they comfortably dispatched of Cork City at the Brandywell.

Declan Devine’s side were in second gear throughout but two goals in five minutes before half time cost the visitors any chance of their first win in six games.

The game was far from memorable but David Parkhouse came close to lighting up the Brandywell with a spectacular strike on 19 minutes, collecting the ball on the left before cutting inside and arrowing the ball towards the top corner, and only a last gasp fingertip from Tadhg Ryan took the ball behind for a corner kick.

City took the lead just before half time, a long throw into the area by Parkhouse flicked on by Ally Gilchrist into the six yard box and Eoin Toal was on hand to turn the ball in for only his second goal of the season.

Cork were still reeling from that one when they shot themselves in the foot spectacularly to concede a second. Conor McCormack gave the ball straight to Junior just outside his own penalty area and the forward exchanged passes with Harkin before curling the ball beyond Ryan and into the net for his fourth goal against Cork in two games.

The hosts finally put this contest to bed on 74 minutes. Barry McNamee’s free kick into a packed penalty area found Junior unmarked and although his downward header was brilliantly saved by Ryan, he could only push it onto the chest of Colm Horgan who watched on in agony as the ball ended up in his own net.

City finished the contest in style with the fourth goal of the game, a long throw finding Michael McCrudden who back-heeled the ball into the path of Junior who swept in his second of the game.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Grant Gillespie, Ally Gilchrist, Eoin Toal, Ciaran Coll, Greg Sloggett, Barry McNamee (Michael McCrudden 79’), Ciaron Harkin, Jack Malone (Darren McCauley 59’), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, David Parkhouse.

Cork City: Tadhg Ryan, Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy (Alan Bennett 63’), Jake O’Brien, Gearoid Morrisssey, Conor McCormack (Garry Buckley 53’), Daire O’Connor, Alec Byrne, Karl Sheppard, Shane Griffin, Eoghan Stokes (Joel Coustrain 53’).

Referee: Derek Tomney.

