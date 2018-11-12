Derry City announce Declan Devine as new manager

Declan Devine has been appointed Derry City manager for a second time after Kenny Shields recent exit.

Devine was previously manager of the Candystripes between 2012 and 2013 when he led them to an FAI Cup victory but left the following year.

However, the 45-year-old – who is a former goalkeeper at the club – has been reinstated as manager with Paddy McCourt among those coming onto his coaching staff.

Shields left the club at the end of last season after a disappointing eighth place finish although he did bring success in the form of the EA Sports Cup.

Devine – who has signed a two-year deal – has now been tasked with rebuilding a team which has already lost a number of players since the end of the season. Kevin Deery and Marty McCann make up the rest of the backroom staff, along with McCourt who retired from playing with Finn Harps following their promotion to the Premier Division earlier this month.