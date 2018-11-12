Derry City announce Declan Devine as new manager

Devine was previously manager of the Candystripes between 2012 and 2013
Derry City have appointed Declan Devine as the club’s new manager. Photo: Russell Pritchard/Inpho

Derry City have appointed Declan Devine as the club’s new manager. Photo: Russell Pritchard/Inpho

 

Declan Devine has been appointed Derry City manager for a second time after Kenny Shields recent exit.

Devine was previously manager of the Candystripes between 2012 and 2013 when he led them to an FAI Cup victory but left the following year.

However, the 45-year-old – who is a former goalkeeper at the club – has been reinstated as manager with Paddy McCourt among those coming onto his coaching staff.

Shields left the club at the end of last season after a disappointing eighth place finish although he did bring success in the form of the EA Sports Cup.

Devine – who has signed a two-year deal – has now been tasked with rebuilding a team which has already lost a number of players since the end of the season. Kevin Deery and Marty McCann make up the rest of the backroom staff, along with McCourt who retired from playing with Finn Harps following their promotion to the Premier Division earlier this month.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.