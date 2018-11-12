Kevin De Bruyne on track for quicker than expected recovery

Manchester City player was due to be out for six weeks but is now expected back sooner

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is expected back sooner than first thought. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Kevin De Bruyne is on track to return from his knee injury for Manchester City’s trip to Watford on December 4th and should be fit to face Chelsea away four days later.

De Bruyne injured his left knee ligaments in the Carabao Cup win over Fulham on November 1st and initially expected to be out for up to six weeks. The expectation now is he will be back earlier, because his rehabilitation is progressing smoothly.

The midfielder, who had previously sustained a serious injury to his other knee, has played only fives times this season.

Ederson has claimed City could have beaten Manchester United by a greater margin than 3-1 on Sunday. “We played a great game and had a deserved win,” the goalkeeper said. “We were way better than United – if we had pushed more we could have got a larger result.”

Pep Guardiola has been asked by the FA to explain his pre-derby comments regarding Anthony Taylor, the referee. If it is deemed he has a case to answer and is found guilty he will face a warning and/or fine.

Managers have been warned against speaking about referees before games. Guardiola had said: “Mr Taylor is from Manchester but do people know the team he supports? Mr Taylor is going to try to make a good game. All of England and all of Europe is going to watch us. The ref doesn’t want to make a mistake but, if he is a fan of United or a fan of City – everyone can be a fan of whoever he wants. So, no problem.” – Guardian service

