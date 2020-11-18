Airtricity League clubs asked to express interest in entering B teams into First Division

Invitation has angered First Division clubs who previously opposed Shamrock Rovers B

Shamrock Rovers B competed in the First Division last season. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers B competed in the First Division last season. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Premier Division clubs have been given until the end of this week to express interest in entering second teams in the League of Ireland’s First Division for next year. The invitation went to clubs on Monday after the National League Executive Committee endorsed the move.

The invitation has angered existing First Division sides who resisted the entry this time last year of a second Shamrock Rovers side which the club used as part of its youth development strategy. Other clubs argued that the team would not be competing on an equal basis and would distort the competition.

In the end, with the league needing to maintain even numbers, it was agreed that Rovers’ participation would be reviewed after a year and rivals had hoped that expressions of interest by the likes of Treaty United and St Francis in joining the league might allow the League to exclude them again now.

Instead, the involvement of second teams could be expanded with Dundalk and Bohemians among those could who be interested in taking up the offer.

Former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton has been linked with a new Director of Football role at Dundalk. The 51-year-old, who previously had a spell on the coaching staff of Shamrock Rovers is reported to be one of three candidates on a shortlist for the job. He is currently the Elite Performance Director at the IFA.

Interim manager Filippo Giovagnoli, who is expected to sign a deal to take the role on a longer term basis, suggested recently that the new position would be created.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.