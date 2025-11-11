Ireland top group at Under-17 World Cup despite scoreless draw against Paraguay

Under-17 World Cup: Ireland 0 Paraguay 0

Ireland missed out on finishing the group stages with a perfect points return, but they will hardly care as focus has already switched to the World Cup knockout phase.

Colin O’Brien’s young side will discover their opponents for the last 32 later on Tuesday evening, having comfortably kept a lid on Paraguay to top their group on seven points after this scoreless draw.

Courtesy of their earlier wins over Uzbekistan and Panama, Ireland knew they were already through no matter what transpired in Doha. As it happened, the point was also enough for Paraguay to advance as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Ireland had their chances to win for the third game running, with Jaden Umeh and Victor Ozhianvuna enjoying the best of them. But in a scrappy and tight affair, neither side did enough to win, although they’ll both be content with how it played out.

“It was tough,” said Ireland midfielder Gavin McAteer. “They were very aggressive, a typical South American team. It’s very different to most other countries we play, who play more football. These are a bit more aggressive.

“But topping the group was the aim coming into it. We will see who we get now, but we’re just taking it game by game. Whoever we get we think we can beat as we back ourselves as a team. We know how good we are and how we can be. I think we will get even better.”

Ireland’s Gavin McAteer in action against Paraguay's Pedro Villalba. Photograph: Inpho

Paraguay certainly let Ireland know they were in a game, leaving their mark on O’Brien’s side with Umeh’s ankles bearing the brunt of that aggression in the opening half.

The Benfica and former Cork City starlet has wasted no time in turning heads at the tournament and was pushed into a forward role alongside Shamrock Rovers’ Michael Noonan, the pair occupying Paraguay’s defenders from the outset.

But Mauro Coronel and Thiago Aranda gave as good as they got and Umeh had plenty to ponder with their meaty attempts to keep him under wraps. Yet the Irishman nearly had the last laugh, drawing a good save from Matias Fernandez with the best chance of the half just before the break.

Ireland were the better, calmer team throughout the opening period but let themselves down at times in coughing up possession in good areas or making poor decisions after promising advances upfield.

Ozhianvuna’s indecision in his own box nearly cost Ireland too. Latching onto Jhosias Campss’s cross from the left, the Shamrock Rovers man – who will join Arsenal in 2027 for €2 million – was torn between controlling the dropping ball or hacking it clear, but did neither.

Instead, the ball clipped him and fell to striker Mauricio De Carvalho, who ought to have put Paraguay in front, only to drag his shot wide of Alex Noonan’s post in a considerable let off for Ireland. He paid the price by getting hooked at half-time.

Paraguay enjoyed a brief period of dominance thereafter but ultimately lacked punch and never troubled Ireland’s rear guard. In contrast, Ozhianvuna teed up Ireland midfielder Grady McDonnell, who drilled over the crossbar from a tight angle.

Again, there was very little give in either direction in the second-half but Paraguay’s energy levels certainly started to drain while Ireland enjoyed a bounce from substitutes Goodness Ogbonna, Kian McMahon-Brown and Ramon Martos.

Ozhianuva kicked on and became far more influential, twice testing Paraguay with decent efforts.

McMahon-Brown and Martos also fired off late shots from distance but failed to hit their range, while

O’Brien took the opportunity to make use of Fifa’s new video appeal card to fight for a penalty but Canadian referee Filip Dujic dismissed claims of a handball on review.

Ultimately, a single point ticked the box for both sides, Ireland marching into the knockouts as group winners while Paraguay fell over the line.

REP OF IRELAND: A Noonan; Cullen (Ogbonna 62), Leonard, Sherlock (McDonagh 45); Butler, Finneran, McDonnell, McAteer (Martos 62), Ozhianvuna; M Noonan (McMahon-Brown 62), Umeh.

PARAGUAY: Fernandez; Aranda, Cristaldo, Coronel, Acosta (Y Ruiz 90); Franco (D Ruiz 83), Campss (Ojeda 45), Sanabria, Vera, Villalba (Freyres 72); Carvalho (Buhring 45).

Referee: F Dujic (Canada)