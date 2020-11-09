Adam Foley’s goal completes great escape for Finn Harps

Finn Harps 1 Waterford 0

Never-say-die Finn Harps pulled off the great escape in their final game of a hugely disruptive season as they secured the win they needed against Waterford while at the same time Shelbourne lost out at home to champions Shamrock Rovers.

This meant that Harps leapfrogged over Shels and into eighth spot to secure their Premier Division status for next year. Shels now face a promotion/relegation play-off with First Division Longford Town on Saturday to determine their fate.

Waterford miss out on a Europa League place and finish fifth.

Harps got what proved to be the winner on 27 minutes when Barry McNamee did the spadework inside the box, driving the ball towards the far post where Adam Foley came charging in to force the ball over the line from close range.

Harps then had a series of chances to increase their advantage with McNamee misfiring from a promising position and Foley having a shot saved while the towering Alexander Kogler headed just over from a corner and was nearly in after Robbie McCourt almost lost possession.

Waterford’s best attack of the half saw John Martin surging towards goal and letting fly with a thundering drive that hit the side netting.

Harps edged the second half and held on for a memorable victory – despite Kurtis Bryne missing a last gasp chance from close range.

Finn Harps: McGInley; McEleney (Coyle, 72 mins), Sadiki, Folan; Webster, G. Harkin, Connolly, B. McNamee, Russell; Kogler (Cretaro, 55 mins) Foley (Todd, 79 mins)..

Waterford: B. Murphy; Power (Griffin, 58 mins), Davidson, Weir, Wilson (Walsh, 90 mins); Smith, McCourt, O’Keeffe Fitzgerald, 66 mins), Coote (Byrne, 90 mins); D.Murphy, Martin (Longbottom, 90 mins)

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).

Cork City 1 Derry City 1

A 75th-minute equaliser from Oluwaseun Akintunde ensured that Derry City finished in seventh place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Cork City were denied what would have been a third league win in a season where their relegation had already been confirmed.

The home side had taken the lead with Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s goal just before the hour mark and they had a couple of opportunities to double that lead, but Derry responded well as their liveliest player Adam Hammill looked to find Walter Figueira with a cross. While that was cut out by Ronan Hurley, Akintunde reacted quickest to the loose ball to head home and alleviate any slight fears the Candystripes had of finishing in ninth place and enduring a promotion/relegation playoff.

It was an even game throughout, with Cork City defender Jake O’Brien having the ball in the net early on from a Kevin O’Connor free kick only for an offside flag to deny him. Derry asked more attacking questions, forcing good defending from O’Connor and Alec Byrne, before Derry’s Conor Clifford had a low long-range shot come back off the post when the hosts didn’t clear a corner.

Ciarán Coll went close for Derry just before half-time while Figueira had a shot deflected wide on the resumption but it was the home side who took the lead when captain Gearóid Morrissey kept the ball alive in the Derry area, finding O’Brien-Whitmarsh, who finished well.

Cian Bargary twice went close to a second goal for Cork, curling a shot wide and then firing over after a Peter Cherrie clearance fell to him, but when the next goal came it was for Derry. Former Cork City captain Conor McCormack almost won it for the visitors but he shot wide from a Hammill cross late on.

Cork City: McNulty; Ochieng, O’Brien, O’Connor, Hurley; Coleman, Byrne, Morrissey; McGlade (Holland 84), O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 84), Bargary.

Derry City: Cherrie; Malone, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Thomson (Bruna 54), McCormack, Clifford; Hammill, Akintunde, Figueira (Harkin 81).

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Bohemians 2

St Patrick’s Athletic couldn’t do enough to help themselves in their quest for Europe as Bohemians, inspired at either end of the pitch by James Talbot and Danny Grant, came from behind to win at Richmond Park.

Defeat brings St Pat’s season to a disappointing close as Bohs switch their full focus to their FAI Cup semi-final at home to Dundalk on Friday week.

Though St Pat’s started well, it was Bohs who thought they had taken the lead 16 minutes when 16-year-old Evan Ferguson turned home Grant’s cross.

But referee Rob Hennessy promptly ruled it out for an apparent handball.

St Pat’s regained control and were deservedly ahead on 37 minutes.

Billy King and Shane Farrell combined to find Jordan Gibson who shot to the bottom right corner of Talbot’s net.

The visitors responded positively, levelling in the final minute of the half from a route one attack.

Dan Casey sent Grant away on the left and the winger, believed to be interesting English League One side Hull City, showed delightful feet to cut inside Rory Feely and Luke McNally to rifle his shot past Brendan Clarke.

Bohemians then had the brilliance of Talbot to thank for keeping the scores level with two outstanding saves from King and then Robbie Benson early in the second half.

The importance of those saves was soon exemplified when Bohemians took the lead on 62 minutes.

Grant again mesmerised the St Pat’s defence, resulting in Promise Omochere being fouled inside the area by Lee Desmond to concede a penalty. Andrew Wright sent Clarke the wrong way from the spot kick.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely (McClelland, 82), McNally, Desmond, Griffin (Bermingham, 43); Lennon, Forrester; Gibson, Benson, King; G. Kelly (Burns, 68).

Bohemians: Talbot; Barker, Cornwall, Casey, Kirk; Omochere (Moylan, 90), Lunney, Tierney (Finnerty, 90+4), Grant; Ferguson (Levingston, 75), Wright.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).