Premier League wrap: Keith Andrews’s Brentford see lead slip against Sunderland

Enzo Le Fee of Sunderland scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot past Caoimhin Kelleher of Brentford. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Sunderland 2 (Le Fée 82, Isidor 90+6) Brentford 1 (Thiago 77)

Wilson Isidor scored a last-gasp header as Sunderland came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Dango Ouattara had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half and the visitors’ frustrations continued when Kevin Schade’s penalty was comfortably saved by Robin Roefs after the break.

A game of few clear-cut chances took a dramatic twist in the final 15 minutes as Igor Thiago’s header broke the deadlock, but Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot five minutes later.

Sunderland continued to push and substitute Isidor nodded home in stoppage-time to snatch three points.

The Black Cats made two changes from their league defeat to Burnley as Le Fee came in alongside Nordi Mukiele, who made his Premier League debut.

Yoane Wissa was still absent for Brentford, who named an unchanged team from their league win against Aston Villa and included another start for Jordan Henderson, who made his return to Wearside.

Sunderland used both wings to their advantage in the early stages with Reinildo Mandava and Chemsdine Talbi sending in curling crosses.

Mukiele blasted a powerful effort over the bar from Trai Hume’s corner and shouts for handball in the build-up were waved away by referee Anthony Taylor.

The hosts continued to pile the pressure on Brentford, who nearly paid for an error at the back when Hume’s cross was spilled by Caoimhin Kelleher and Sepp van den Berg quickly cleared to prevent Le Fee from pouncing.

Brentford looked to strike down the right flank as Ouattara had a cross cleared before Schade flicked a header wide from Mikkel Damsgaard’s ball.

The visitors thought they had the lead in the 21st minute when Ouattara rolled the ball into the bottom corner from Nathan Collins’ threaded pass, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

Sunderland were again met by some solid Brentford defending as Van den Berg made a crucial intervention around the six-yard area to stab away a low Noah Sadiki pass.

Both sides had chances before the break when Schade headed a Damsgaard corner over the crossbar and Kelleher held Omar Alderete’s deflected strike.

Brentford grew into the second half as Damsgaard and Michael Kayode tried to link up and they were awarded a penalty after Mandava fouled Collins in the area.

Schade stepped up to the spot for the visitors, but his tame effort to the left was easily saved by Roefs.

Sunderland then broke down the left wing through Le Fee and he crossed into an unmarked Habib Diarra, but the midfielder scuffed his shot wide.

In a thrilling finale, Brentford took the lead in the 77th minute when substitute Frank Onyeka whipped a cross in for Thiago and his header bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

Sunderland were then awarded a penalty only moments later when Rico Henry fouled Diarra in the box from a corner and Le Fee coolly slotted his spot-kick past Kelleher to level.

There was further drama in store as Isidor found a late winner in the sixth minute of added time, heading underneath Kelleher from Granit Xhaka’s excellent cross to snatch a second league win this season.

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 5)

Evanilson’s fifth-minute goal earned Bournemouth a deserved 1-0 victory at Tottenham and brought Thomas Frank back down to earth.

Frank had enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Spurs hotseat and followed up last Saturday’s excellent win at Manchester City with the purchase of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig on Friday.

The Danish coach had won seven of his previous 10 meetings with Bournemouth, including two last season, but watched Tottenham produce a tepid display in his fourth match in charge.

Andoni Iraola’s side should have won by a greater margin, with David Brooks a constant threat and unfortunate not to score as the Cherries made a mockery of a difficult summer of outgoings with an impressive three points in London.

For Spurs, it shows Frank’s squad still needs reinforcements with days of the transfer window left open.

There was a buzz inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before kick-off as the crowd awaited the presentation of new £51.8 million signing Simons and a home goal almost followed inside 60 seconds, but Pape Sarr’s shot-cum-cross was blocked by Djordje Petrovic.

It was not a sign of things to come, though, as Bournemouth took a surprise lead after five minutes.

Centre-back Marcos Senesi spotted the clever run of Evanilson, who peeled away from Cristian Romero and had a left-footed shot deflected over Guglielmo Vicario.

Djed Spence, fresh from his maiden England call-up, had been at fault after he played Evanilson onside and the forward dragged another effort wide moments later.

The Cherries remained firmly in the ascendancy as Antoine Semenyo headed over Brooks’ sumptuous cross before the Welsh winger went close with a clever free-kick to the near post, which Vicario scrambled across to save.

Evanilson of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's goal. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

An injury to ex-Spurs defender Adam Smith allowed Frank the chance to speak with his players, but the regroup failed as Micky van de Ven was forced to slide in to thwart Marcus Taverner and Evanilson sent another effort wide.

A smattering of boos greeted the half-time whistle and yet the one-way traffic continued after the break as Vicario saved from Semenyo before a crazy passage of play in the 49th minute.

Firstly, Senesi went down inside the area after slight contact by Mohammed Kudus, but play carried on and Vicario dived at the feet of Evanilson and Brooks’ follow-up shot struck the crossbar.

The drama was not over there as Richarlison was hauled down by the already-booked Semenyo moments later, but referee Simon Hooper elected to keep the second yellow in his pocket.

Frank had seen enough and introduced Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert after 54 minutes.

After Tavernier sent a shot into the side-netting, Spurs finally had their first shot on target with 69 minutes played when Bergvall’s left-footed effort from Richarlison’s tee-up was saved by Petrovic.

Left-back Destiny Udogie was the next roll of the dice by Frank and he almost provided an instant impact, but his deflected cross was smashed over from 12 yards by Odobert.

The pressure was finally being piled on, but Petrovic claimed a difficult cross before Mathys Tel sent a sweet volley wide from 20 yards in the first of seven minutes of added time.

One final free-kick offered Tottenham the chance to salvage an undeserved point, but Udogie headed wide to consign Frank to his first league defeat in charge.

Wolves 2 (Hee Chan 21, Gomes 79) Everton 3 (Beto 7, Ndiaye 33, Dewsbury-Hall 55)

Jack Grealish continued his excellent start to life at Everton with two more assists in a 3-2 win over troubled Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester City winger created goals for Beto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and was also involved in Iliman Ndiaye’s strike as David Moyes’ side earned the three points at Molineux.

Grealish, who was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday, has already made four goals for his new club after registering just two Premier League assists in two miserable campaigns at City.

And he looks like giving Everton the X factor which will keep them away from trouble this season.

Wolves, in contrast, look set for a difficult campaign as they slipped to a third straight defeat, with Hee-Chan Hwang making it 1-1 and Rodrigo Gomes setting up a grandstand finish.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was missing with a “niggle”, amid repeated bids from Newcastle, and whether the Norway international will be at the club when Monday’s transfer window shuts remains to be seen.

Even if he is, a season of struggle looks on the cards following the loss of key players.

Everton were sharper from the off and struck the first blow in the sixth minute as Grealish grabbed his third assist in two matches.

He headed Vitaliy Mykolenko’s cross back across goal for Beto to simply nod in at the far post.

Wolves’ response was good and they levelled in the 21st minute with a goal out of nothing.

It was made by Marshall Munetsi’s brilliant ball from the right touchline, which dissected goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and the Everton defence and allowed Hwang to slam home from 12 yards.

A few spicy challenges increased the intensity of the match and Everton restored their lead 12 minutes later.

This time it was a pre-assist for Grealish moments after he could have scored.

He was denied by Jose Sa from an acute angle but soon got the ball back and slipped in Dewsbury-Hall, who crossed for Ndiaye to tap in at the far post.

Everton extended their lead 10 minutes after the break and Grealish was again at the heart of it.

He surged forward, played in Dewsbury-Hall and the former Chelsea midfielder did the rest, slamming home at the near post.

Wolves set up an exciting finish when Gomes tucked home David Wolfe’s cross at the far post and they piled late pressure on their visitors.

They could have levelled in the third minute of stoppage time but Gomes fizzed wide after Pickford could only parry Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s effort.

Chelsea 2 (Pedro 45+9, Enzo 56) Fulham 0

Chelsea recorded a controversial 2-0 west London derby victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge to maintain their strong start to the Premier League season.

The scoreline however was hardly a reflection of the visitors’ role in a diverting tussle that came to life midway through the first half when 18-year-old Josh King was denied a first league goal by a VAR call that enraged manager Marco Silva and irrevocably soured the mood of away fans in the Shed End.

Pedro Muniz was the player penalised, judged to have been reckless in his challenge on Trevoh Chalobah before the ball was worked to King, who finished into the corner with aplomb.

Fulham’s joy at taking the lead was transformed into a bitter sense of injustice for what remained of the derby following a lengthy pitchside review by referee Robert Jones.

Striker Joao Pedro headed Chelsea in front at the end of the nine added minutes that resulted from the holdup.

Chelsea's Brazilian striker Joao Pedro. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

There was further reason for Fulham’s agitation in the second half, a two-fold VAR call that first exonerated Pedro of a foul then penalised Ryan Sessegnon for handball, allowing Enzo Fernandez to double the lead from the penalty spot.

The best early chances had gone to Fulham, Joachim Andersen and Alex Iwobi each firing wide, whilst Chelsea themselves went close when Liam Delap’s shot was well blocked by Andersen.

It was to be the limit of Delap’s involvement, the new signing sustaining what looked to be a hamstring injury chasing a long ball, leading to his withdrawal after 13 minutes.

King scored what looked to be a wonderful goal midway thorough the half, turning Tosin Adarabioyo inside out at the end of a Fulham break before finishing into the corner, only for referee Jones to determine that Muniz’s clever manoeuvre to dodge Chalobah near the halfway line had constituted a foul.

It was a call that incensed Silva as well as the travelling Fulham support, who shared the view that Muniz had trodden accidentally on the Chelsea defender in the legitimate act of evading a tackle.

Robert Sanchez then saved point-blank from Muniz after a fine ball in from Sessegnon before Moises Caicedo rescued Chelsea with a last-ditch tackle to stop Timothy Castagne from sweeping Fulham in front.

In first-half stoppage-time, the hosts went in front. Fernandez sent over a corner from the left and six yards out Pedro took two steps back and angled his neck masterfully to direct the ball downwards and in.

Fulham conceded a penalty at the start of the second half, Sessegnon raising an arm to Chalobah’s cross.

Another drawn-out VAR check followed to establish that Pedro had not committed a foul seconds earlier and that Sessegnon had made his body “unnaturally bigger” in blocking the cross.

From the spot, Fernandez went straight down the middle for 2-0 and for the first time, Fulham no longer looked sure of themselves.

Estevao Willian found space to wriggle into the box and drew a smart low stop from Bernd Leno at the near post before the goalkeeper was summoned again to deny Pedro after the defence allowed him a clear run on goal.