Dundalk scrape third place despite loss to Sligo

Liam Buckley’s side may end up in Europe despite restarting season bottom with no points

James Rogers at Oriel Park

File photo of Ronan Coughlan who scored Sligo’s second. Photo: Evan Logan/Inpho

Dundalk 0 Sligo Rovers 2

Sligo Rovers profited from another goalkeeping gaffe from Dundalk at Oriel Park on Monday night to give themselves an outside chance of European football next season.

After criticism of Aaron McCarey’s display in the 4-3 Europa League defeat away to Rapid Wien last Thursday, Gary Rogers was one of six changes to the Lilywhites side selected by interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli.

However, the veteran was caught all at sea for the opening goal in the game after just 10 minutes when a cross from wide on the right looped over his head and into the net. Ronan Coughlan would then add a stunning second in the 96th minute to ensure the three points for the visitors.

Those goals were enough for Liam Buckley’s side to claim fourth place in the table, which could be enough for a Europa League spot if one of the three sides above them in the table goes on to win the FAI Cup.

That would be a tremendous achievement for a Sligo side who were bottom without a point when the league resumed at the end of July.

While they sweat over whether or not they will be in Europe next season, Dundalk can perhaps count themselves fortunate to be there already.

Defeat to the Bit O’ Red meant that they needed a favour from Finn Harps to finish third.

After falling behind, they struggled to break down a stubborn Sligo defence. Their best chances came at the end of either half. Ed McGinty was excellent as he kept out efforts from Daniel Cleary and Brian Gartland just before the break while he showed excellent reflexes to keep out a late Sean Gannon attempt.

To compound matters for the hosts, top scorer Patrick Hoban departed just before the break with a serious looking injury that puts him in doubt for the FAI Cup quarter-final and their three remaining Europa League matches.

Dundalk: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Dummigan; Sloggett, Flores (Mountney 74); Colovic, Sean Murray (Gannon HT), Oduwa; Hoban (McMillan 45+2).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 64); Cawley, Morahan (Seymore 79); Devers, De Vries, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan.

Referee: D Tomney (Dublin).

