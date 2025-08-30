Jim Gavin contacts FF parliamentary party seeking support for presidential run

Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has contacted members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party seeking their votes to become the party’s presidential nominee.

In a letter to the TDs on Saturday, Mr Gavin said: “Over the last two months, members of the party and the parliamentary party have approached me to ask if I would be willing to put my name forward. I was very honoured to have been approached.

“Since then, I have engaged in thoughtful conversations with people both in the party and in the wider community. These discussions have reaffirmed my belief in the unique and vital role the presidency plays in our national life . . .

“I believe that, in these turbulent times, Ireland needs a President who can bring people together and promote and represent our shared values and interests at home and abroad.

“I am asking for, and would be privileged to receive, your support based on my lifelong commitment to public service and my vision for the campaign and presidency . . .

Mr Gavin set out his agenda for the presidency saying it will be “an active and positive one based on reaching out to every community at home as well as promoting and representing Ireland’s values abroad, facilitating the use of the Áras for the people and promoting Ireland’s language, culture, education and enterprise to the wider world.

“My commitment to you is that I will travel to every part of the country, working alongside you and the party’s members, to promote this vision for an active presidency and to demonstrate Fianna Fáil’s resolute commitment to leading national debate.”

Mr Gavin said he was “respectfully asking for your support at the parliamentary party and will contact, and hopefully meet you, over the coming days to discuss my potential candidacy.”

Mr Gavin has gained early momentum in the race to be Fianna Fáil’s presidential nominee after it became clear yesterday that he enjoys the backing of Taoiseach and party leader Micheál Martin. It is expected Mr Martin will give his backing to Mr Gavin later today.

A number of Fianna Fáil TDs and Ministers have declared their support for the Dubliner including Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers; Minister of State at the Department of Transport James Lawless and Housing Minster James Browne.