Newcastle sign forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in club record deal

Newcastle United have signed German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a club-record deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details were not revealed but British media reported that the deal was worth €80 million (£69m).

The 23-year-old’s deal eclipses the £63 million Newcastle paid for Sweden striker Alexander Isak three years ago when he became the club’s most expensive player.

Woltemade came through Werder Bremen’s academy and became their youngest Bundesliga debutant in 2020 at the age of 17. He joined Stuttgart last year and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.

With Isak unavailable as he pushes for a move to Liverpool, Woltemade may have to adapt quickly and make an impact, though he has not been registered in time to make his debut in Newcastle’s away game against Leeds United later on Saturday.

“We are delighted to get Nick’s signing over the line so quickly. He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking for to add to our attacking options,” manager Eddie Howe said.

“He’s strong in a lot of areas – he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe’s top leagues – but he’s also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.”

Capped twice by Germany, the 6ft 5in forward has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland in September.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family,” Woltemade said.

“I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level ... From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.”

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea. Bayern are paying a €15m (£13m) loan fee for the striker with a €65m (£56m) option to buy, while there is a sell-on clause. Chelsea have also announced the sale of Christopher Nkunku for £36m to Milan.

The 24-year-old Jackson is out of favour at Chelsea after the arrivals of Liam Delap and João Pedro. He joined from Villarreal in 2023 for £32m and scored 24 goals in 65 Premier League appearances.

Jackson opened his Chelsea account against Luton before scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Tottenham in his first season with the club. He scored 14 goals in 35 league matches and formed a good relationship with Cole Palmer.

Last September Jackson signed a two-year contract extension, with his deal running until 2033. He made key contributions during Chelsea’s Conference League success, scoring twice in the semi-final first leg win at Djurgården and once in the final against Real Betis.

Discipline was a problem for the Senegal international, however: he was sent off for a deliberate elbow in a Premier League match against Newcastle in May and also in the Club World Cup group-stage defeat by Flamengo a month later for a reckless foul after coming on as a substitute.

Jackson returned from suspension to replace Pedro in the semi-final win against Fluminense but was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 3-0 final triumph over Paris Saint-Germain.

Jackson was suspended for Chelsea’s opening game of the 2025-26 season against Crystal Palace and was left out of the squad for the 5-1 win at West Ham despite being fit and available for selection.

