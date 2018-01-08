Manchester City preparing a fresh bid for Alexis Sánchez

Manchester City are set to make a fresh bid for Alexis Sánchez, with the club believing the Chilean can be prised from Arsenal this month.

The forward is due to become a free agent in the close season so his price would be expected to be around €35 million.

Gabriel Jesus’s knee injury has increased Pep Guardiola’s desire to sign Sánchez. The Brazilian sustained a medial collateral injury in the draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Eve and is expected to miss the next two months.

He is due to travel to Barcelona this week for further scans, though it is understood this is a routine check-up.

City came close to buying Sánchez in the summer before the prospective transfer fell down on the final day following a bid worth a total €68 million.

Arsenal were intent they would first have to buy a replacement but were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, despite being willing to meet the €104 million asking price.

Sánchez has become a divisive figure in the Arsenal dressing room and some of his team-mates think it would be best for the club to sell him this month.

Guardiola has also revived his interest in West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans. The centre-back, like Sánchez, came close to joining City in the summer but Guardiola later stated the club could not afford West Brom’s €28 million valuation.

City’s manager had hoped to sign Virgil van Dijk this month but, with the Dutch defender having joined Liverpool, he has turned to Evans.

The 30-year-old has little or no sell-on potential but, given Vincent Kompany’s chronic injury issues, Guardiola needs to strengthen in the position.

Evans, a former Manchester United defender, is a Premier League winner and has Champions League experience, two competitions Guardiola is intent on claiming this season for City.

Arsenal are thought to retain an interest in Evans, too. The Northern Irishman’s preference is a return to the north-west for family reasons, though he is keeping his options open.

