Peter Beardsley accused of bullying and racism by Newcastle academy players

Under-23s coach meets club officials as part of investigation into allegations
Peter Beardsley met club officials on Monday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Peter Beardsley met club officials on Monday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

 

An investigation into allegations made against Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is ongoing after the former Magpies striker met club officials.

The 56-year-old, who has been accused of bullying and racism by academy players, was called to a meeting yesterday with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

It is understood no decision was made and further evidence will be heard from the complainants later this week.

Sources revealed at the weekend that 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had lodged a complaint of bullying against former England international Beardsley, and it has since emerged that further allegations have been made.

In 2003, Beardsley and then and academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared after allegations of bullying made by two youth players.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.