Peter Beardsley accused of bullying and racism by Newcastle academy players

An investigation into allegations made against Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is ongoing after the former Magpies striker met club officials.

The 56-year-old, who has been accused of bullying and racism by academy players, was called to a meeting yesterday with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard.

It is understood no decision was made and further evidence will be heard from the complainants later this week.

Sources revealed at the weekend that 22-year-old midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni had lodged a complaint of bullying against former England international Beardsley, and it has since emerged that further allegations have been made.

In 2003, Beardsley and then and academy director Kenny Wharton were cleared after allegations of bullying made by two youth players.