Denise O’Sullivan ruled out of Netherlands qualifier through injury

Republic of Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan (centre) reacts after her last chance was cleared off the line against France earlier this week. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Denise O’Sullivan is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in Utrecht on Saturday night.

O’Sullivan has returned to Liverpool, where she will undergo treatment on a knee injury and see a specialist, with Ireland manager Carla Ward expecting to recall the 32-year-old for back to back ties against Poland in April.

O’Sullivan missed the Ireland friendlies against the USA last summer with a MCL strain.

“I don’t think April is a worry,” said Ward. “I don’t have time frames right now. We will know more soon.”

Replacing O’Sullivan is a major challenge for Ward ahead of facing the 11th ranked country in the world at the Galgenwaard stadium. Ruesha Littlejohn, Tyler Toland or Jessie Stapleton are the readymade midfield alternatives with Aston Villa’s Anna Patten also able to switch from defence.

“Our approach won’t change,” said Ward. “We have a squad that is well equipped to how we are going to play.

“When you lose someone of Denise’s quality, I say it all the time, she is world class, she really is, and she makes a huge difference for what we do. So, naturally, she is a big loss.

Ireland coach Carla Ward: “I would have Denise in any team around the world. But we have a tight knit squad, a prepared squad, who look after each other, whoever goes in there will know what is expected.” Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I would have Denise in any team around the world. But we have a tight knit squad, a prepared squad, who look after each other, whoever goes in there will know what is expected.”

Despite a heavily strapped knee, O’Sullivan completed the full match against France last Tuesday in Tallaght, with Ward asking the FAI medical team if this could have exacerbated the injury.

“That was my first question to the medical team. Would it have made a difference? No, is the answer. I haven’t spoken to Liverpool, I think we’ll leave that to the medical team.”

Ward did confirm that Ireland captain Katie McCabe has shaken off a knock sustained in a collision with France’s Elisa De Almeida.

Megan Connolly, who started and finished in midfield alongside O’Sullivan on Tuesday, added: “Obviously, Denise is a big miss. She would make any team around the world better. She is a big loss but that is why we have a big squad and everyone is ready to step up and fill in the gap.

“For me it is the same. Step up. Denise can be two people on the pitch but we performed very well the other night all across the park and we are ready to go again.”