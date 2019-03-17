Peter Beardsley denies bullying and racism claims

Beardsley left his role as Newcastle under-23s coach this month after internal investigation

Peter Beardsley has insisted he is "not a bully and not a racist" following his departure from Newcastle. Photo: Getty Images

Peter Beardsley has insisted he is “not a bully and not a racist” following his departure from Newcastle. Photo: Getty Images

 

Peter Beardsley has insisted he is “not a bully and not a racist” following his departure from Newcastle.

Beardsley, the former England and Newcastle forward, left his role as the club’s under-23s coach this month following an internal investigation into accusations of bullying.

A formal complaint against Beardsley was made by midfielder Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, who has since left the club, in January last year.

Newcastle have not revealed the outcome of their probe but the matter is still being investigated by the Football Association.

Beardsley, 58, spoke at ‘An Evening with Peter Beardsley’ event in Gateshead, which was reported by The Mirror.

Beardsley, whose playing career included two World Cups and spells at Liverpool and Everton, said: “I’m not a bully, and I’m not a racist.

“Everybody in the city of Newcastle has been amazing, for 15 months, they’ve been amazing.

“I know what I am and everybody who knows me, my family, my friends, knows what I am. I’m comfortable with what I am. It is what it is, I’m just ready to move on.”

