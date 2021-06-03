Jim McGuinness still in talks with Dundalk but no agreement yet

Club’s sporting director says Donegal All-Ireland winner ‘could be in the running’

Jim McGuinness has been involved with the Derry City Under-19s in recent months. File photograph: Getty Images

Jim McGuinness has yet to agree any involvement with Dundalk FC but remains in contact with the League of Ireland club. Speaking at the launch of Sky Sports GAA championship coverage, for which he will again feature as a pundit, on Thursday, he was asked had he any concrete developments to report.

“Ah no, no, no. We had conversations but other than that - I’m still in communication - there’s nothing to report. I’m not that kind of person. I’m a private person so I think it’s important if you’re communicating with anybody that it stays private until it goes somewhere and then if it goes somewhere then obviously that’s the time to open up and have those conversations and we’re not there yet.”

He has been associated with the manager’s position since the club’s sporting director Jim Magilton said the Donegal All-Ireland winner “could be in the running” for the job.

McGuinness, who took Donegal to the 2012 All-Ireland, moved into soccer coaching with Glasgow Celtic from 2014 to 2017, before working under Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan.

There followed a disappointing six months in 2019 as Charlotte Independence manager after which he was released from a three-year contract after only winning once in 14 matches.

He subsequently acquired the Uefa pro licence alongside Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

“My focus is definitely on soccer and the journey that I’ve been on development-wise and trying to fulfil that,” he said in October 2020. “I’m open to anything that makes sense for me professionally and in terms of my own development.

He said that he had been involved with Derry City in recent months.

“I am doing a bit of work with the Derry under-19s. We are in pre-season at the minute and looking forward to getting the friendlies going now. It has been really good,” he explained.

“A friend of mine from college, Gerard Boyle is the coach and Shaun Holmes so the three of us are taking them, pushing them hard. They are working well, good banter, so it has been really, really enjoyable. I am lucky to be back on a pitch and working with a team at a high level and looking to better them.

“I am enjoying that for a few months and if anything changes in my own orbit then I will take it from there. But it has been refreshing and enjoyable to get back on a pitch and work with players and I am enjoying that aspect.”

