Meath v Dublin All-Ireland final: Throw-in time, team news, where to watch

Meath's Orla Smith in action against Dublin's Martha Byrne during the National Football League Division 1 game at Parnell Park in March. Photograph: Paul Barrett/Inpho

What’s happening?

Meath face Dublin in the All-Ireland women’s senior football final.

Where & when?

The game will be played at Croke Park as part of an All-Ireland final triple-header.

The junior final between Antrim and Louth will throw in at 11.45am, followed by the intermediate final between Laois and Tyrone at 1.45pm, and then the senior decider at 4.15pm.

Are tickets available?

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Where can I watch?

The three finals will be televised live on TG4.

Meath's Vikki Wall scores a point during the NFL Division 1 game against Dublin at Parnell Park in March. Photograph: Paul Barrett/Inpho

Paths to the final

The counties have tread similar paths to the final.

Meath, in Group 3, opened their account with a draw against Armagh before earning a three-point win away to Kildare. For Dublin, in Group 4, their championship started with a draw away to Waterford before an 8-18 to 0-7 thumping of Leitrim.

In the quarter-finals, Meath made light work of Tipperary, seeing off the Premier County 2-17 to 1-6, while the Dubs had a similarly emphatic day out against Cork, ending 3-15 to 0-7.

Meath pulled off a mighty feat in the semi-finals, dumping reigning champs Kerry out on a 2-11 to 1-9 scoreline at O’Connor Park, where Dublin later saw off Galway after extra-time, late goals from captain Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan proving decisive.

Recent head-to-head

The counties’ most recent meeting came in the fifth round of the Division 1 NFL at the start of March, when Dublin took a 2-19 to 0-9 win at Parnell Park.

There was no championship meeting between the sides in 2024, but when they met at Páirc Tailteann in last year’s league, it was the Royals who came away with a 2-5 to 0-7 win.

Dublin’s Carla Rowe celebrates scoring a goal during the NFL Division 1 game against Meath in March. Photograph: Paul Barrett/Inpho

Last titles

Meath’s most recent All-Ireland title came in 2022, a year after their breakthrough victory in 2021 which saw them deny Dublin the five-in-a-row.

After Meath fell to Kerry at the quarter-final stage in 2023, Dublin swooped, beating the Kingdom 0-18 to 1-10 in the decider to claim their most recent title.

Team news

No team news as of yet but we’ll update here when the matchday squads are announced later in the week.