Shane Long ruled out of Denmark and Gibraltar clashes

Southampton striker out of Ireland duty after picking up hamstring injury on Monday

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Shane Long has been ruled out of the international window with a hamstirng injury. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shane Long has been ruled out of the international window with a hamstirng injury. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Southampton striker Shane Long has been ruled out of Ireland’s two European Championship games after sustaining a hamstring injury in Monday morning’s squad training session at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

The 32-year-old seemed unlikely to start the game in Copenhagen on Friday evening but would have been regarded as an important option for manager Mick McCarthy, especially after having hit a bit of form towards the end of the club season with the Irishman scoring four goals in seven appearances.

The Tipperary born striker made only two appearances over the course of the past year for Ireland and has not scored an international goal since the 3-1 win in Moldova two and a half years ago, but he did feature in both of the recent draws away to Denmark and is valued for his work-rate and ability to bring other players into the attack.

After the game against the Danes, McCarthy and his players return home to Dublin where they will take on Gibraltar next Monday evening.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.