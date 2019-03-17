Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne called into Ireland squad for qualifiers

Midfielder replaces Callum O’Dowda for Euro 2020 games against Gibraltar and Georgia

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been rewarded for his fine form at club level by being drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy watched the Dubliner produce a man-of-the-match performance in Rovers’ 3-0 victory over Sligo Rovers last Friday and was suitably impressed by the 22-year-old.

The manager has now decided to bring Byrne into the squad ahead of training on Monday morning at FAI National Training Centre after Callum O’Dowda was ruled out due to a knee injury, after flying into Dublin to be assessed by FAI medical staff.

O’Dowda joins Alan Browne and Ronan Curtis on the list of injured players who have dropped out from the original squad, while Kevin Long and Josh Cullen have reported for duty at the team base.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, defender Richard Keogh and midfielder Conor Hourihane will miss training on Monday due to being afforded extra time before reporting in but all are expected to feature on Tuesday.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke City).

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town).

