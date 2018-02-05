Ronald Koeman set to be named new manager of Holland

Koeman has been out of work since being sacked at Everton in October
Ronald Koeman: he is set to replace Dick Advocaat, who stepped down last year after failing to guide Holland to the 2018 World Cup. Photograph: PA Wire

Ronald Koeman: he is set to replace Dick Advocaat, who stepped down last year after failing to guide Holland to the 2018 World Cup. Photograph: PA Wire

 

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new Holland national team coach, according to reports in his homeland.

Dutch media have suggested the appointment of the ex-Holland international will be formally announced by the country’s football association (KNVB) on Tuesday afternoon.

Koeman, who has been out of work since being sacked at Goodison Park in October, would replace Dick Advocaat. Advocaat stepped down last year after failing to guide Holland to the 2018 World Cup.

It would be 54-year-old Koeman’s 10th managerial post after spells in charge of Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.