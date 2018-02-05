Espanyol's Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona defender Umtiti

‘In no way was it my intention to be racist,’ insists Espanyol striker after incident

Updated: about 10 hours ago

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti became embroiled in a heated argument with Sergio Garcia during the Catalan derby on Sunday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti became embroiled in a heated argument with Sergio Garcia during the Catalan derby on Sunday. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

 

Espanyol striker Sergio Garcia has denied Spanish media reports that he racially abused Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti during the Catalan derby on Sunday.

Garcia became embroiled in a heated argument with the French centre back on the pitch in the 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella.

“First of all to clarify, I already spoke with Samuel yesterday,” Garcia said on Instagram below a picture of the two players.

“In no way was it my intention to be racist. You all know my wife is from gypsy roots and I grew up in a neighbourhood with every race in the world.

Firm friendship

“My brother-in-law, who I have a firm friendship with, is African-American too. In the tension of the game a lot of things are said that should stay on the pitch.”

Spanish media said Barca defender Gerard Pique had to separate a furious Umtiti from Garcia, who later came to the Barcelona dressingroom to make peace with his opponent.

Pique’s 82nd-minute goal earned Barcelona a point after Gerard Moreno headed home Garcia’s cross to give Espanyol the lead in a feisty derby played on a waterlogged pitch.

– Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.