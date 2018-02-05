Espanyol's Garcia denies racially abusing Barcelona defender Umtiti

Espanyol striker Sergio Garcia has denied Spanish media reports that he racially abused Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti during the Catalan derby on Sunday.

Garcia became embroiled in a heated argument with the French centre back on the pitch in the 1-1 draw at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella.

“First of all to clarify, I already spoke with Samuel yesterday,” Garcia said on Instagram below a picture of the two players.

“In no way was it my intention to be racist. You all know my wife is from gypsy roots and I grew up in a neighbourhood with every race in the world.

Firm friendship

“My brother-in-law, who I have a firm friendship with, is African-American too. In the tension of the game a lot of things are said that should stay on the pitch.”

Spanish media said Barca defender Gerard Pique had to separate a furious Umtiti from Garcia, who later came to the Barcelona dressingroom to make peace with his opponent.

Pique’s 82nd-minute goal earned Barcelona a point after Gerard Moreno headed home Garcia’s cross to give Espanyol the lead in a feisty derby played on a waterlogged pitch.

– Reuters