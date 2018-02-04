Leeds United sack head coach Thomas Christiansen

Thomas Christiansen been sacked as Leeds head coach.

Christiansen, who took the job last summer, has paid the price for a horror dip in form which culminated in Saturday’s 4-1 home Championship defeat to Cardiff.

Leeds have failed to win since their 2-1 victory at Burton on December 26th, a run which has seen them fall out of the running for the play-offs and knocked out of the FA Cup by League Two Newport.

Christiansen (44), was a surprise choice when Leeds decided he was the man to replace Garry Monk last summer. Monk turned down a role under the club’s new owner, Andrea Radrizzani, opting to take on a new opportunity at Middlesbrough which ended with the sack in December.

Christiansen, a former Barcelona and Spain striker of Danish descent, made his name in Cyprus and seemed to immediately settle in England, with Leeds topping the table in early September.

However a run of one win in eight put the skids on their promotion charge and, although they recovered in November and December, their current seven-game winless run has seen Radrizzani act.

“Leeds United can confirm that head coach Thomas Christiansen has left the club,” a statement read. “Chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the board of directors would like to thank Thomas and his staff for their hard work over the past eight months.” Christiansen’s departure means

Leeds are looking for what will be an 11th manager since the sacking of Simon Grayson six years ago. Grayson himself will join the list of potential candidates, as will Steve McClaren, who was in attendance as Leeds were soundly beaten by Cardiff.

Christiansen won 15 of his 35 games in charge of the club.