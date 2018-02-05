Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland in November friendly

Martin O’Neill’s side will also play friendly in Poland in September
Robbie Keane scores his second goal from the penalty spot in the friendly international against Northern Ireland in May 2011. The teams will meet again at the Aviva Stadium in November. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Robbie Keane scores his second goal from the penalty spot in the friendly international against Northern Ireland in May 2011. The teams will meet again at the Aviva Stadium in November. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland side will face Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland in a friendly international at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday November 15th.

The FAI also announced a friendly away to Poland on Tuesday, September 11th, while there will also be a home friendly in June, with the opposition to be announced later this week.

The November game will act as a warm-up ahead of the final Nations League matches in November, with Northern Ireland playing Austria in Belfast on the following Sunday and the Republic taking on Denmark away on Monday, November 19th.

It will be a first meeting between the sides since May 2011, when the Republic of Ireland won 5-0 at the Aviva Stadium, with Robbie Keane scoring two. It will also be a first meeting of their respective managers.

Michael O’Neill said: “Uefa have made it mandatory that we play a friendly on that date and when we looked at the options across Europe, travelling to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland made a lot of sense.

“It means that we can stay on the island for the week, train in our usual environment and play a game that will be a good test for us ahead of the Austria match.

“Both countries qualified for Euro 2016 and both narrowly missed out on qualification for Russia, so it will be an evenly matched and hard-fought contest.

“From a personal point of view, I am looking forward to managing a team against Martin, a manager who I hugely respect and admire.

“Qualification for Euro 2020 is our number one priority now and with the Nations League a potential route to the tournament, this game means that we will be as prepared as possible for the Austria match.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.