Robbie Brady and Ciaran Clark earn Ireland recalls

Shane Long and James McCarthy are among the players missing from the trimmed down Ireland squad for the games against New Zealand and Denmark but Celtic defender Lee O’Connor, who is suspended for the Under-21 qualifier in Armenia, has been added to the group.

McCarthy had apparently asked to be omitted for personal reasons but Long simply misses out again along with the likes of QPR’s Ryan Manning and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Kieran Sadlier. All had been included in the provisional squad last week.

Robbie Brady, Ciaran Clark and David McGoldrick, meanwhile, are all among the 28 who are expected to train together on Monday afternoon and Mick McCarthy suggests that the New Zealand friendly next Thursday will provide an opportunity to make a final assessment of his options before the crucial, sold out qualifier against the Danes.

“Robbie was left out last month simply because he had only played three minutes in the Premier League all season when I named the squad,” McCarthy told the association’s in-house media.

“He is back involved with the Burnley first team now and getting game time and his involvement is a real boost to us ahead of the match against Denmark because of the quality he brings to the team.

“I will give Robbie time against New Zealand to get ready for Denmark. He is one of the players in the squad who will really benefit from the New Zealand game before we play the Danes.

“Ciaran is in the same boat. He had to get back with Newcastle before he could back with us but he is playing well for them now and I was impressed with him against West Ham last Saturday.

“David’s return is the big bonus for all of us. Everyone knows how well he has done for us in the European Championship games he has played this year and he has been brilliant for his club in recent weeks.”

The manager also suggests that Troy Parrott and O’Connor will get to make senior debuts next week but that the young Celtic defender will then rejoin the under-21s for their home game with Sweden.

“With Lee suspended for the first of the two Under-21 matches, this is the perfect opportunity to have a look at him in the friendly, introduce him to senior international football and see how he gets on. I’ve been impressed with him for the 21s and I know how important he is to them for that Sweden game so this is a win-win for all concerned.

“Likewise, Troy Parrott is in the squad for the first time and he will feature against New Zealand next Thursday. All he has to do is look at how well Aaron Connolly did last time in Georgia and Switzerland to see the opportunity that is there for him now.

“The same will apply for other players who will get a chance against New Zealand and can give me something to think about for the Denmark match. We know that’s the game we have to win and I can’t wait to get into camp now on Sunday and start working with these players again.”

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty and Glenn Whelan are all included as this stage and the manager is said to be optimistic about their ability to feature in the qualifier despite recent injury problems .

“They’ll all be in Dublin and they’re looking forward to it as much as I am,” he says.

Revised squad: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Kieran O’Hara (Burton Albion, on loan from Manchester United), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth); Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Enda Stevens (Aston Villa), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Lee O’Connor (Celtic); Alan Browne (Preston North End), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic, on loan from West Ham United), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Glenn Whelan (Heart of Midlothian), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McClean (Stoke City), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley); Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Scott Hogan (Stoke City, on loan from Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).