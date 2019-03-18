Mick McCarthy takes first Ireland training session for 17 years

Séamus Coleman and Seán Maguire sit out session after weekend games

Emmet Malone in Abbotstown

Mick McCarthy takes his first training session in his second term as Republic of Ireland manager at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Mick McCarthy takes his first training session in his second term as Republic of Ireland manager at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Séamus Coleman and Seán Maguire looked on from the sidelines as Mick McCarthy took charge of an Ireland training session for the first time in nearly 17 years at Abbotstown on Monday morning.

Coleman was rested after having played 90 minutes for Everton in the 2-0 win over Chelsea while Maguire, who scored another key goal for Preston on Saturday, sat out the first stage of the preparations of Saturday’s game in Gibraltar as a precautionary measure.

Jack Byrne in action during an Ireland training session at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Jack Byrne in action during an Ireland training session at Abbotstown on Monday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A handful of players had not arrived into Dublin in time to train with Conor Hourihane, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and Keiren Westwood all expected to join up with the group over the course of Monday.

James Collins was among the 14 outfield players who did take part in training with the 28 year-old Luton striker in an Irish senior squad for the first time.

Jack Byrne was also involved having received a call-up on Sunday following a strong performance for Shamrock Rovers on Friday when Mick McCarthy and other members of the senior international technical staff watched him in action.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.