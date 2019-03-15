Champions League draw: United face Barca while Liverpool pull Porto

Tottenham and Manchester City will face each other in an all-English quarter-final of the Champions League next month.

Last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool received arguably the most favourable draw after being paired with Porto, while Manchester United face a daunting tie against Barcelona.

United and Liverpool will meet in the semi-finals if they reach the last four, with Tottenham or Manchester City facing the winner of the quarter-final between Ajax and Juventus.

Manchester City won both of their Premier League ties with Tottenham last season and also beat Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Wembley earlier in this campaign. The two sides will meet each other three times in 12 days, with the Premier League game at the Etihad scheduled for April 20th.

United’s tie against Barcelona means interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will enjoy another trip to the Nou Camp, where he scored the winner in their 1999 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Manchester United were drawn to be away first but Uefa have confirmed that Old Trafford will now host the first leg to avoid Manchester being the venue for two Champions League ties in the same week. “A reminder that Man City and Manchester United are not able to play at home on the same night, nor on consecutive nights, following a decision made by the relevant local authorities. The first leg of Manchester United v Barcelona will therefore be at Old Trafford,” read a Uefa tweet.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 9/10th, with the second legs on April 16/17th.

Champions League quarter-finals

Ajax v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham v Manchester City

Manchester United v Barcelona