Michael Obafemi named in Ireland Under-21s training squad

Jim Crawford hands first call-ups to Southampton duo Will Ferry and Will Smallbone

Michael Obafemi in action for Ireland Under-21s against Italy last October. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

New Republic of Ireland Under-21 boss Jim Crawford has named Michael Obafemi in a 25-man training squad ahead of crunch Euro 2021 qualifiers in October and November.

Southampton striker Obafemi was left out of Stephen Kenny’s senior squad earlier this week, and he will report for a four-day training camp from August 31st-September 3rd.

Elsewhere Crawford has handed a first Under-21 call-up to St Pat’s defender Luke McNally, with Obafemi’s Saints teammates Will Ferry and Will Smallbone also selected for the first time.

Crawford’s side currently sit top of qualification Group 1 but travel to play second-place Italy in October.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).

