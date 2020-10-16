Jonathan Hill confirmed as FAI’s new chief executive

The FAI have confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Hill as the association’s new chief executive as of November 1st.

57-year-old Hill’s appointment has been unanimously ratifed by the FAI’s board, and he takes the reins from interim chief executive Gary Owens.

Hill, who is a former director of the English FA, was recommended by the five-person interview panel last month ahead of Olympic Federation of Ireland president Sarah Keane and former Six Nations director John Feehan.

Hill’s previous roles in sport include that of commercial director at Wembley Stadium, commercial director of Euro 96 and CEO of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Hill has a proven track record in generating revenue after the FA doubled their commercial income to €900m during his five-year stint at commercial director and similar work will be needed in his new role at the cash-strapped FAI.

The 57-year-old is the first person to hold the role permanently since John Delaney stepped aside on gardening leave in March 2019 with the association facing debts of over €60m.

Since then, Rea Walshe, Noel Mooney, Paul Cooke and, most recently, Owens, have held the post on a temporary basis.

In a statement released by the FAI on Friday, Hill said: “I am truly honoured to be appointed to the role of CEO of the FAI and I am greatly looking forward to working with the staff, the wider football community, our commercial stakeholders and the Government moving forward, driving the development of football at every level within Ireland, overseeing the ongoing process of business transformation within the organisation and, of course, facing the challenges that Covid presents for our game.”

Meanwhile, FAI president Gerry McEnaney said the appointment would be a “turning point for Irish football after the events of the last 18 months”.

Owens, who will work alongside Hall initially during a period of transition, thanked the FAI staff for “the significant progress made and their hard work” over his time as interim CEO.