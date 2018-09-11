Ireland under-19s bounce back with win against Wales

Aaron Connolly and Gavin Kilkenny score second-half goals in Galway
Republic of Ireland under-19 manager Tom Mohan. Photograph: Kostadin Andonov/Inpho

Republic of Ireland Under-19 2 Wales Under-19 0

Goals from Aaron Connolly and substitute Gavin Kilkenny helped the Republic of Ireland Under-19s to a 2-0 win against Wales at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway on Tuesday afternoon.

The game saw both sides get a penalty in the space of the opening 15 minutes. Irish goalkeeper George McMahon saved the Welsh penalty, before Aaron Connolly saw his penalty saved by Callum James minutes later.

Those two penalties were the best chances of the opening period, as the teams went into the break scoreless.

Ireland started the second half much brighter and deservedly took the lead through Aaron Connolly. The Galway native got his head on the end of a Jordan Doherty shot to give the home side the lead in his home town.

Substitute Gavin Kilkenny wrapped up the win in the final minutes, with a fine finish to give Tom Mohan’s side the 2-0 victory after they lost 1-0 to the same side in Longford on Sunday.

Mohan was delighted to put the disappointment of Sunday’s defeat behind the team.

“We should have won on Sunday. It was important to take the chances today, when they came.

“We made 10 changes to the team today, and saw a lot of players in action this week. It was brilliant to get the win. A number of the players today played their first international. It’s been a very positive few days for the squad.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19: George McMahon; Andy Lyons, Tom Gaston, Oisín McEntee, Jack James; Brandon Kavanagh, Jordan Doherty (capt), Ryan Johansson; Jason Knight, Jonathan Afolabi, Aaron Connolly.

Subs used: Adam Idah, Lee O’Connor, Gavin Kilkenny, Will Smallbone, Aaron Bolger, Ali Reghba.

