St Patrick’s Athletic to host Bohemians in pick of FAI Cup quarter-finals

Joe Redmond leads the St Patrick's Athletic celebrations after the 2023 FAI Cup final win over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

St Patrick’s Athletic will host Bohemians at Richmond Park in the FAI Cup quarter-final on the weekend ending September 6th.

RTÉ are expected to provide live coverage of the Dublin derby, which is a repeat of the 2021 and 2023 finals at the Aviva Stadium. St Pat’s prevailed on both occasions.

The draw guarantees at least one club from outside Dublin will make the final on Sunday, November 8th as Waterford host Sligo Rovers, Galway United travel to Drogheda United and Derry City welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

RTÉ will broadcast two quarter-finals with LOITV streaming the other two fixtures.

FAI Cup quarter-finals

Waterford v Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United v Galway United

Derry City v Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians

*Ties to be played week ending September 6th