Former Ireland international Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Former Republic of Ireland international and Liverpool star Michael Robinson has died aged 61.

The striker won the European Cup, the First Division title and the League Cup in his one season at Liverpool in 1984, scoring six goals along the way, after previously playing for Preston, Manchester City and Brighton. At international level he won 24 caps for Ireland, scoring three times in the failed qualification bid for the 1982 World Cup.

Robinson finished his career with Osasuna in Spain before going into broadcasting there and eventually became a Spanish citizen.

Robinson also did some punditry on Ireland matches with Setanta Sports.

In December 2018 he announced on radio that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Robinson’s family broke the news of his death on social media, saying: “With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael’s death. It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

“We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone.

“Thank you.”