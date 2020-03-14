Fifa recommends all matches in March and April should be postponed

Fifa has recommended that all remaining international matches scheduled for March and April should be postponed indefinitely, and added that its normal rules obliging clubs to release players for such games would not apply should any games take place.

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia is scheduled for March 26th. The Slovakian government has increased measured to combat the outbreak of coronavirus, including closing airports and schools, while travel into the country by train and bus has been halted. Their football association has requested a postponement.

Uefa announced on Friday that all of next week’s Champions League and Europa League ties had been postponed, with competing teams affected by the virus itself and by travel restrictions imposed because of it.

The Uefa meeting on Tuesday will also look at how, if at all, the Champions League and Europa League competitions can be completed.

England’s international friendlies against Italy and Denmark later this month were cancelled, while the football association of Wales called off the match against Austria on March 27th.