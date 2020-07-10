Europa League draw: Man United could meet Wolves in semi-finals

Manchester United and Wolves could potentially meet in an all-English Europa League semi-final.

With continental football resuming in August after the coronavirus suspension, the draw for next month’s eight-team mini-tournament in Germany was made on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are all but through having won 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie and United would face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the single-leg quarter-finals.

Wolves would play Roma or Sevilla in the quarter-finals if they overcome Olympiakos, who they drew 1-1 with in the first leg in Greece.

Should both Premier League sides progress to the semi-finals, the pair would do battle in a mouth-watering clash to decide who makes the August 21st final.

Wolves’ path to that point looks harder than that of United, while Rangers are on the other half of the draw.

Steven Gerrard’s men will face Inter Milan or Getafe in the quarter-finals if they manage an almighty last-16 comeback against Bayer Leverkusen, who secured a 3-1 win at Ibrox in March.

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg face Basel or Frankfurt in the other quarter-final of a competition that will be hosted in Germany from August 10th.

UEFA has given the green light for the round-of-16 second legs to be played on August 5th and 6th at home teams’ stadiums.

Inter Milan and Getafe, and Sevilla and Roma both had their Europa League last-16 first legs postponed, so those ties will be completed as a single leg in Germany before the tournament gets under way.

Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne will be the host venues for the mini-tournament, with the latter hosting the final.

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw:

Quarter-finals

QF1: Shakhtar Donetsk / Wolfsburg vs. FC Basel / Eintracht Frankfurt

QF2: Manchester United / LASK vs. FC Copenhagen / Istanbul Basaksehir

QF3: Inter Milan / Getafe vs. Bayer Leverkusen / Rangers

QF4: Wolves / Olympiacos / Wolves vs. Roma / Sevilla

Semi-finals

Winner QF4 vs. Winner QF2

Winner QF 3 vs. Winner QF 1

Dates

Round of 16 August 5th and 6th

Quarter-finals August 10th and 11th

Semi-finals August 16th and 17th

Final August 21st