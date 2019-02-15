Ernesto Valverde extends his Barcelona contract

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has agreed to extend his contract with the club until 2020 with the option of an additional year, the La Liga leaders have announced.

The 55-year-old former Barca player took charge at the club in the summer of 2017 and guided them to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double last season.

Valverde’s men are currently six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

A statement on the Catalan club’s official website on Friday morning said: “FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21).

“The signing of the extension will take place on Friday February 15th at 10.15am CET in the Presidential Suite at Camp Nou.

“Ernesto Valverde will appear before the press at 5.00pm CET in the media room at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of the game on Saturday against Real Valladolid. ”