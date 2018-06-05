Unai Emery makes Stephan Lichtsteiner his first Arsenal signing

Lichsteiner moved to Juventus in 2011 and won seven successive league titles at the club
Stephan Lichtsteiner has joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Juventus. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Stephan Lichtsteiner has joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Juventus. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

 

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner will improve the club both on and off the pitch.

The Switzerland captain became the first new recruit since Emery took charge following the departure of Arsene Wenger last month as it was announced on Tuesday he was joining on a free transfer from Juventus.

Lichtsteiner, 34, won the Serie A title in each of his seven years with the Italian giants and signs for the Gunners ahead of leading his country into the World Cup in Russia later this month.

While the signing may not raise the excitement levels among the Arsenal fan-base, Emery feels Lichtsteiner could offer something invaluable to the club moving forwards.

“Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad,” he told Arsenal’s official website.

“He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Lichtsteiner, who will wear the number 12 shirt and compete with the likes of Hector Bellerin for a place in Emery’s side, is targeting a return to the Champions League with Arsenal — who have failed to qualify for the competition in the last two years.

“It is a great moment for me, after Juventus, to come to Arsenal,” he said.

“It is a project to come back into the Champions League, it is hard not to see a club like Arsenal that is not playing in the Champions League if you see the players, the club, the stadium. The big objective is to come back on the highest level.

“It was a big era under Wenger, he won a lot of titles with Arsenal and did big things, now it is a new moment.

“Wenger went and everything is a bit new so it is a big challenge. He (Emery) is a very good coach and won a lot of titles.

“He is a coach who knows what he wants and who also progresses the players, also the old players like me. I’m really positive we will do great things.”

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also reportedly close to agreeing a move to the Emirates Stadium, with Marouane Fellaini also linked with the club.

The Manchester United midfielder is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the month and Press Association Sport understands his representatives have held talks with one of United’s Premier League rivals.

It is believed the Belgium international is currently favouring an exit from United having started just two league games in 2018.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.