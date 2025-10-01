Business

Olivia Rodrigo and Girls Aloud sellout shows help boost profits at 3Arena to €18.2m

More than one million fans flocked to concerts at Dublin’s former Point Depot last year

Pop act Sugababes perform a show at the 3Arena Dublin at Easter. Photo: Alice Backham
Pop act Sugababes perform a show at the 3Arena Dublin at Easter. Photo: Alice Backham
Hugh Dooley
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 16:14

Shows from acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, Jason Derulo and Girls Aloud helped to boost profits at Dublin’s 3Arena to €18.2 million this past year.

More than one million people attended events at the 13,000-capacity arena during 2024 as the venue, formerly the Point Depot, held 126 events.

This year, the arena is set to host stars such as Kneecap, Ed Sheeran and Tom Odell.

The annual financial statements of the company behind the 3Arena, Amphitheatre Ireland Limited, said the arena “continued to perform strongly” during 2024 on the back of attracting big star names and “large audience numbers”.

READ MORE

Budget 2026: All we know so far about tax, Christmas bonus double payment and child benefit

French investor in €11.9m deal for south Dublin retail centre

Workday seeks occupier for Dublin docklands office in advance of move to new headquarters

We are picking up the airport tab for Ryanair and Aer Lingus

The arena had made €17 million in pretax profit in 2023, from a turnover of €36.2 million.

Revenue grew slightly last year to €36.5 million, but its operating costs decreased significantly. Its retained earnings grew from €58.8 million to €69.4 million.

The directors, in a note with the accounts, credited the increase in profits to growth in turnover and improved operational efficiency during the year.

The arena, which is among the busiest music arenas in the world, is owned by the Apollo Leisure Group, a subsidiary of US entertainment giant Live Nation Entertainment.

Dublin’s 3Arena posts box-office revenue of €71m ]

Amphitheatre Ireland Limited grew its employee headcount to 47 and staff costs stood at €2.89 million last year, up from €2.64 million in 2023. It paid €2.47 million in corporate profit tax.

The arena operator’s Irish-based parent company, Live Nation Ireland Holdings Limited, saw pretax profits halve from €10.7 million in 2023 to €5.3 million in 2024, even as revenue climbed by nearly €1 million to €5.5 million.

Should we put more money into Irish soccer?

Listen | 43:43

Live Nation Ireland Holdings Limited’s directors said this was due to lower dividends received from the company behind the 3Arena – which paid a dividend of €7.73 million in 2024, down from €14.5 million the previous year.

Its accounts note that a €10 million dividend was received after the completion of its financial year.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning