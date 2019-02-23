Tottenham's title hopes suffer major blow at Burnley

Harry Kane scores on comeback but Spurs defeated at Turf Moor

Burnley’s players celebrate Ashley Barnes’ winning goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Burnley’s players celebrate Ashley Barnes’ winning goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

 

Burnley 2 Tottenham 1

Tottenham’s title bid suffered a major blow despite a goal from Harry Kane as Burnley condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

Not even Kane’s goalscoring return after six weeks out injured could inspire Spurs to a victory which would have moved them to within two points of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top.

Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Sunday while City are in League Cup final action.

Kane cancelled out Chris Wood’s header to give Spurs the chance to make major inroads in the title race, but instead a late Ashley Barnes winner dealt them a damaging defeat.

Burnley’s Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters
Burnley’s Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

After a goalless first half, Kane was denied a spectacular goal when Burnley keeper Tom Heaton palmed his 25-yard drive wide at full stretch. It was a fine save and could have proved decisive as, moments later, Wood rose highest at a corner to head in off the crossbar and give Burnley a 57th-minute lead.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino protested that the corner should not have been given, but he was celebrating eight minutes later while the Burnley bench felt aggrieved. Danny Rose stole around 10 yards at the throw-in which sent Kane bearing down on goal, the England captain holding off the challenge of Ben Mee before slotting in the equaliser.

But with Tottenham looking for a winner they took their eye off the ball at the back, and when Johann Berg Gudmundsson scuffed a shot across goal with seven minutes left Barnes was on hand to finish at the far post.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.