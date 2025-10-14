Dominik Szoboszlai’s late equaliser earns Hungary a point against Portugal in Lisbon

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring his team's late equaliser against Portugal at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. Photograph: Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

World Cup Group F qualifier: Portugal 2 [Ronaldo 22, 45+3] Hungary 2 [Szalai 8, Szoboszlai 90+1]

Portugal were forced to delay punching their World Cup ticket after being held to a 2-2 home draw by Hungary in Tuesday’s qualifier as Dominik Szoboszlai struck a stoppage-time equaliser after two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo had put the hosts ahead.

Portugal could have sealed a place at next year’s finals in the US, Canada and Mexico with a victory that would have clinched top spot in Group F.

But they will now have to wait until November, sitting on 10 points from four matches, five ahead of Hungary, with both teams having two games remaining. Ireland are third with four points.

Ronaldo scored twice in the first half after an early opener from Attila Szalai, putting Portugal in control. But in added time a low cross slipped through the defence, and Szoboszlai tapped in the equaliser to deny the home fans a celebration.