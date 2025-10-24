Ireland player ratings v Belgium: Katie McCabe has outstanding game

Grace Moloney (Sunderland)

Just Moloney’s third competitive appearance in close to a decade, the injured Courtney Brosnan having made the goalkeeping position her own. She was largely left untroubled until caught in no man’s land for Tessa Wullaert’s lobbed equaliser – and there wasn’t a whole lot she could do for Belgium’s second. Rating: 6

Aoife Mannion (Newcastle)

Not typically an attacking force, but Mannion had a highly impressive first 45 in the opposing half when she ventured forward at will from right wing-back – a role she hasn’t always looked comfortable in. She was more constrained in the second once Belgium began to throw the kitchen sink at it, but a good night out for her. Rating: 8

Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest)

Mainly solid once again, but there was always a fair chance that the world-class Wullaert would pierce the Irish defence at some point, and that she did in early in the second half. And Belgium’s second wasn’t defended too smartly either, Stapleton and her back three colleagues needing to be more alive. Rating: 6

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton)

Hayes had a similar night to Stapleton – all went well ... apart from not being alert enough for Belgium’s two goals, the second a sickener because it keeps the tie alive. She was an ever-present under Eileen Gleeson, but has struggled to convince Ward. Needs to sharpen those concentration levels. Rating: 6

Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest)

Probably the more surprising inclusion in the starting line-up, at the expense of Heather Payne in that back five. Playing on the left of the three centre-halves, passed it out nicely from the back, and got up to give Katie McCabe plenty of support on the wing. Rating: 7

Chloe Mustaki of Republic of Ireland is challenged by Jarne Teulings of Belgium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

The lousers that are Uefa look like they’re robbing the Irish captain of her hat-trick, “crediting” the Belgian goalie with her second – that cross-cum-Hail-Mary from the left wing that hit the post and deflected off Nicky Evrard’s back in to the goal. But a converted penalty and a peach of a finish to make it 3-1 was some way to mark her 99th cap. Rating: 9

Marissa Sheva (Sunderland)

Discarded by Eileen Gleeson, Sheva has become a firm favourite of Ward, largely because, well, of her Energizer Bunny qualities. Other than creating space for those around her, there wasn’t too much end product ... until she thundered that left foot shot home to make it 4-1. A beaut of a finish. Rating: 7

Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace)

As much as Littlejohn has been one of Ireland’s standout performers in the last couple of years, bringing composure and steadiness to the midfield, that an injury-prone 35-year-old with so little club game-time is still first choice in that position shows the dearth of options. Gave it her all, as usual, but came off after an hour. Rating: 6

Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

As Carla Ward put it earlier this week, when asked if the Cork woman could possibly play much of this game when she’d only had 20 minutes of football in the last two months: “Denise is Denise.” And she was Denise again – a warrior. And as her pass to Emily Murphy, that led to Katie McCabe’s second goal, showed again: a class act. Lasted 74 minutes. Rating: 8

Ireland’s Denise O'Sullivan and Jarne Teulings of Belgium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Emily Murphy (Newcastle)

A real mixed bag of a night for Murphy. She missed two great chances, both set up by Kyra Carusa, one in each half, composure escaping her when they presented themselves. But she was a welcome, hard-working physical presence alongside Carusa, and set up McCabe perfectly for Ireland’s third goal. Rating: 7

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)

Another Irish player who has had limited enough playing time with her club this season, but this time around she had Murphy for company up top, when she usually has to plough the loneliest of furrows. Should have had two assists, Murphy wasting the two chances she set up for her. Rating: 7

Substitutions

Tyler Toland, Saoirse Noonan and Jamie Finn. All came on at a time when Ireland were attempting to shut up shop, so didn’t have a whole lot of a chance to show their worth. Excellent, though, to see Finn back after her ACL injury. Rating: 6

Manager – Carla Ward

After an underwhelming start to her Irish reign, Ward really needed to get her selection right for this one. And based on the team’s performance, it’s hard to argue against the formation and 11 she went with.

The monster frustration will, of course, be the concession of that second Belgian goal, just when it looked like the tie might have been put to bed, so Tuesday’s second leg becomes a whole lot less than a gimme.

A good night, though, for Ward, just when she needed it. Rating: 7