Leinster’s fringe players urged to take advantage of opportunity against Zebre

URC: Leinster v Zebre (Saturday, 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports)

Robin McBryde has urged the Leinster players who are selected for this evening’s clash against Zebre Parma in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium (kickoff 5.30pm) to make the very most of the opportunity that has been presented to them.

Due to the presence of 22 players in the Ireland squad that are currently preparing for the November international window, the Leinster side that will face the Italians in the Ballsbridge venue has an experimental look to it.

In total, just five of those who have been named in the match day 23 for tonight’s encounter saw game time in their comprehensive defeat to Munster at Croke Park last weekend.

While there are experienced squad players such as Max Deegan, Harry Byrne and Scott Penny who will be looking to stake a claim for future selection, there is also a quintet of players that are in line to make their debuts for Leinster.

In addition to the starting duo of Hugo McLaughlin and Jerry Cahir, Bobby Sheehan (younger brother of Ireland international Dan Sheehan), Alex Usanov and Caspar Gabriel will also make their provincial bows if they are introduced off the bench.

“That’s what it is all about. I think everybody realises that opportunities are few and far between. When you do have an opportunity, you’ve got to grab it. That is what is so healthy about it, creating that competitiveness within the squad. Everybody wants to do their best. It will be the case again on Saturday, I’m sure,” Leinster assistant coach McBryde acknowledged.

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

As a consequence of last Saturday’s result in GAA HQ, Leinster have now suffered three defeats in their opening four games of the new URC season and currently occupy 12th spot in the competition’s standings.

This put them in the unusual position of being three points and four places adrift of Zebre heading into their latest meeting with the Italian outfit – who have recorded two wins from four games to date in the current edition of the URC.

Their only away fixture to date ended in a convincing 24-0 defeat to the Ospreys on October 11th, but McBryde is nevertheless anticipating a tough battle from the Parma-based side at Irish Rugby HQ.

“It’s a great challenge, it’s one to get excited for. They’re a quality team. They’ll come, they’ll challenge us, they’ll test us out. We’ve got to stand up to that,” McBryde added.

After missing out on the matchday squad against Munster, Luke McGrath will captain Leinster from scrumhalf on Saturday night in what will be his 238th senior appearance for the province.

He will be joined at halfback by Harry Byrne, who was named player of the match when Leinster overcame the challenge of the Sharks in the Aviva a fortnight ago. Back at the eastern province after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Bears, he will be aiming to make an impression before he links up with the Ireland XV squad ahead of their forthcoming tussle with Spain in Leganes on November 8th.

LEINSTER: H McLaughlin; J Kenny, H Cooney, C Tector, A Osborne; H Byrne, L McGrath; J Cahir, J McKee, R Slimani; B Deeny, D Mangan; M Deegan, S Penny, J Culhane.

Replacements: B Sheehan, A Usanov, A Sparrow, RG Snyman, A Soroka, W Connors, F Gunne, C Gabriel.

ZEBRE PARMA: L Pani; M Belloni, G Bertaccini, M Zanon, A Einstein Batista; G Da Re, T Dominguez; M Hasa, G Quattrini, M Nocera; F Carrera, L Krumov; G Ferrari, S Locatelli, D Odiase.

Replacements: T Di Bartolomeo, P Buonfiglio, M Gallorini, G Milano, G Licata, M Prinsloo, M Roger Farias, L Morisi.