Sebastien Haller’s stunning strike earns point for West Ham

West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1

Sebastien Haller’s spectacular strike rescued a point for West Ham in a 1-1 derby draw against Crystal Palace.

The £45 million striker, in danger of being labelled a costly flop after a string of underwhelming displays, netted with a stunning overhead kick to cancel out Christian Benteke’s opener.

Benteke went from hero to zero after the break when sent off for catching Tomas Soucek with his trailing arm as they went up for a header, but 10-man Palace held out for a point.

It was probably no more than they deserved after a dominant first-half display.

Fulham 0 Brighton 0

Fulham moved out of the bottom three following a hard-fought goalless draw with Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Adam Lallana thought he had scored his first goal for Brighton since joining the club in the summer, but it was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Scott Parker’s men went into the game having taken four points from their last three games against Leicester, Manchester City and Liverpool and another point against the Seagulls saw them move out of the relegation places on goal difference.

It was a cagey game of few chances, which resulted in just eight shots on target – four from each team – as neither side was able to find a decisive breakthrough.