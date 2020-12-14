Liverpool to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Manchester City have been drawn to face Borussia Monchengladbach

Updated: about an hour ago

The Champions League last-16 draw was made in Nyon on Monday. File photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v Paris St Germain.

The French side were finalists last season but will have bad memories of facing Barca in 2017, when their 4-0 first-leg lead was overturned in a dramatic 6-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Italian side Lazio, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal with Juventus to take on Porto.

The first legs of the last 16 games will take place on Tuesday 16th, Wednesday 17th, Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th February, with the second legs being played on Tuesday 9th, Wednesday 10th, Tuesday 16th and Wednesday 17th March.

Last-16 draw

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v PSG
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid

