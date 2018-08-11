Richarlison doubles up before Jimenez rescues point for Wolves

Record signing scores a goal in each half for 10-man Everton

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scores his side’s second goal of the Premier League match against Everton at Molineux. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez scores his side’s second goal of the Premier League match against Everton at Molineux. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

 

Wolves 2 Everton 2

Wolves’ return to the Premier League began with a 2-2 draw as they twice battled back to earn a point against 10-man Everton at Molineux.

Debutant Richarlison, Everton’s club-record signing, scored a goal in each half either side of Ruben Neves’s equaliser from a free-kick, awarded after Phil Jagielka was shown a straight red card late in the first half.

It looked like Wolves’ first home Premier League match for six years would end in disappointment, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s team replied again 10 minutes from time as Raul Jimenez capped a fine individual display with a headed goal.

The goals and the red card were the only notable pieces of action of the first half.

Everton edged ahead after 17 minutes. Leighton Baines swung a left-foot free-kick into the penalty area and Willy Boly’s attempt at a headed clearance hit a wall of players. When the ball dropped, Richarlison was on hand to finish from inside the six-yard box.

Richarlison scores his second goal for Everton in the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Richarlison scores his second goal for Everton in the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Jagielka was sent off after 40 minutes. A loose touch from a routine pass along the back line from fellow centre half Michael Keane left Jagielka having to stretch to challenge Diogo Jota.

He caught the Wolves forward on the ankle with his studs and referee Craig Pawson was quick to pull out a red card.

From the resulting free-kick, which was taken almost four minutes later after Everton had protested against the decision and boss Marco Silva had substituted Gylfi Sigurdsson to bring on Mason Holgate, Neves produced a piece of brilliance.

All six of the Portugal playmaker’s goals last season in the Championship were scored from outside the penalty area, and he picked up where he had left off in the Premier League.

Neves curled a righted-foot shot into the top corner from 22 yards out, although Jordan Pickford got a hand on the ball and will be disappointed he did not keep it out.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty in action against Everton’s Richarlison in the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty in action against Everton’s Richarlison in the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Wolves’ numerical advantage was not obvious as the game remained an even affair, with both sides having chances just before the hour mark.

Cenk Tosun brought a parry from Rui Patricio with a shot from outside the area before, at the other end, Pickford stood up to block a driven effort from Jimenez when the summer signing was through on goal.

Richarlison scored his second goal after 67 minutes, using Conor Coady as a screen as he curled a low shot from the left side of the area around the Wolves defender and into the far bottom corner of the net, beyond Patricio’s desperate dive.

Everton looked happy to try to hold on to their lead and for the first time Wolves looked like they had a man advantage. Last season’s Championship title winners built up the pressure and were rewarded after 80 minutes.

Neves turned provider this time, floating a lovely deep cross over the head of Keane for Jimenez to attack and score with a downward header into the bottom corner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.