Daryl Horgan completes move to Neil Lennon’s Hibernian

Hibernian have signed Republic of Ireland winger Daryl Horgan from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

The Galway native has penned a three year deal with the club and will, subject to international clearance, be available for selection for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Neil Lennon’s Hibernian team won their opening game of the league campaign 3-0 against Motherwell and are hoping to improve on last season’s fourth place finish. They are currently in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, and travel to Norwegian side Molde on Thursday after a 0-0 draw in their first leg at Easter Road.

The 25 year-old started out at Sligo Rovers and then Cork City, before moving to Dundalk - where he played a key role in reaching the Champions League play-off round in 2016. He was rewarded with a move to England with Preston and an international call-up.

He made his international debut against Iceland in a friendly in 2017. Since then he has made a further three appearances for Ireland. Horgan played 40 times for Preston, starting 12 matches and scoring three goals.

He told Hibernian’s club website: “I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs. I’ve spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead.

“Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year. I’m ready to play and looking forward to trying to break into the team.”

Lennon said: “We are very pleased to welcome Daryl to the club. He’s one we’ve been keen on for a long time and it’s a real coup to get him over the line.

“Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I’m delighted with the options we now have.

“He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third.”