Patrick Bamford on target as Leeds win at Bristol City

Championship round-up: Sheffield United beat 10-man Rotherham; West Brom held by Ipswich

Updated: about an hour ago

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford scores during the Championship match against Bristol City at Ashton Gat. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford’s early goal proved enough for Leeds to boost their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

The visitors took a ninth minute lead when Ezgjan Alioski’s long crossfield pass from the left was headed across goal by former City defender Luke Ayling for Bamford to slide in and score from close range.

It set up a deserved success for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, who only came under concerted pressure in the closing stages, although not without concern as Bamford left the field with a suspected knee injury midway through the second half.

Third-placed Sheffield United remain hot on the heels of Leeds after they beat 10-man Rotherham 2-0 at Bramall Lane in the early kick-off.

Jack O’Connell’s opener and Mark Duffy’s fifth goal of the season ensured a comfortable victory for the Blades after Rotherham captain Will Vaulks was sent off in the first half.

Rotherham United’s Will Vaulks tackles Sheffield United’s George Baldock during the Championship match at Bramall Lane. Vaulks received a red card for the challenge. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
West Brom’s slim hopes of breaking into the automatic promotion places took a blow as they drew 1-1 with bottom side Ipswich.

Stefan Johansen’s deflected goal after four minutes seemingly set the Baggies on their way but Jon Nolan headed home an equaliser for the Tractor Boys just after half-time.

Derby moved into the playoffs – at the expense of Bristol City – despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Bradley Johnson’s 10th-minute header put the Rams into the lead but Dominic Iorfa equalised after 57 minutes for mid-table Wednesday.

Brentford fought back to beat promotion-chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Ashley Fletcher had put Boro in front after six minutes but a Ryan Shotton own goal and Said Benrahma’s 73rd-minute winner kept the hosts in fifth place.

Bolton boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Millwall.

Pawel Olkowski broke the deadlock after 48 minutes and the Trotters doubled their advantage through Gary O’Neil on the hour mark.

Wanderers are now five points adrift of safety, while Millwall – who grabbed a late consolation through Lee Gregory – are just a point above the drop zone.

Reading rescued a stunning 3-2 victory against fellow strugglers Wigan at the Madejski Stadium.

Nick Powell put the Latics in front in the 20th minute but John Swift levelled the scores in first-half added time.

Joe Garner’s second-half effort looked to have won it for Wigan before late goals from Modou Barrow and Yakou Meite turned the game on its head.

Daniel Johnson’s second goal in as many games gave playoff hopefuls Preston – who had Darnell Fisher sent off in added time – a battling 1-0 victory at Blackburn.

Nottingham Forest beat Hull 3-0 at the City Ground courtesy of second-half goals from Joao Carvalho, Karim Ansarifard and a Joe Lolley penalty.

Elsewhere, Stoke’s Sam Clucas and QPR’s Grant Hall were sent off in an otherwise forgettable 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

