Olivier Giroud is best target man in world, says Eden Hazard

Chelsea attacker praises his team-mate as London club shoot to top of the table
Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud celebrates with Eden Hazard after the Belgian’s goal against Cardiff at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud celebrates with Eden Hazard after the Belgian’s goal against Cardiff at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

 

Eden Hazard has hailed Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud as the world’s best target man.

World Cup-winning striker Giroud laid on two goals for Hazard as the Belgium playmaker bagged a hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Cardiff at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Giroud is yet to find the net for Chelsea this season but already has three assists in five Premier League games, with Chelsea boasting a 100 per cent league return under new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Hazard has found the net five times in as many league matches, and is brimming with confidence after Sarri told him to chase 40 goals this season.

And the 27-year-old was quick to pay tribute to French man Giroud for serving up his first two goals on a plate on Saturday.

“Olivier’s a target man, maybe the best in the world; I think so,” said Hazard.

“When he gets the ball he can hold the ball and we can go in deep with him, so for us it’s a pleasure to play with him.

Great qualities

“When Alvaro [Morata] was playing it’s completely different, he’s a different player than Olivier, but they both have great qualities, so I’m happy to have good strikers in the team.

“The game [against Cardiff] was very tough. We knew, especially after the [international] break, it’s always very hard to play a good game because you are all a bit tired, but at the end we got three points. That’s what is important.

“I think, okay, we can play better, we should play better, but we scored four goals and it’s a good game for us.”

Cardiff took a shock lead through defender Sol Bamba’s tidy finish, as the visitors pulled off a smart training-ground move.

Hazard praised Chelsea for refusing to panic however, with Chelsea hitting back quickly to carry a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Patient

“We just keep the ball. We are patient, so we don’t go too fast too early,” Hazard told Chelsea’s official website.

“After 20 minutes the score was 1-0 for Cardiff, but we just kept playing our football and then, when we have the chance, we need to score, and that’s what we did.

“The manager just wants Chelsea to keep the ball, and then when we can find a solution, we need to find good passes between the lines, like Jorginho, [Mateo] Kovacic and [Cesc] Fabregas can do.

“So, we have a lot of good players, and at the moment we are in confidence, so we shoot, we score. We need to keep this momentum.

“We have a lot of freedom on the pitch, not just the three in front but all over the pitch, so when we are in this condition we just need to take the ball and try something, and at the moment something happens, so that is very good.

“When I’m on the pitch I’m just trying to create chances, score goals. A hat-trick comes with confidence, so I will try to do more of this.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.